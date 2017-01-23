Dunedin Police seek witnesses to aggravated robbery

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 07:16

Dunedin Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery that occurred at the intersection of High and Hope Streets on Saturday night.

Around 4:30PM, two males have threatened and attempted to assault the victim, stealing his bag containing shoes and socks.

One of the men has demanded the victim's wallet but was unsuccessful, however a second victim has been assaulted.

The two men have been arrested, however Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Around a similar time, one of the men has also tried to obtain money from other members of the public on Hope Street and Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information on this.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Dunedin Police on 03 4715 064.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.