Update to diversions after fatal crash near Norsewood

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 07:10

Diversions remain in place for northbound traffic on State Highway 2 following the crash 5km north of Norsewood overnight.

Diversions are along Jens Andersen, Ellison and Snee Roads..

Southbound traffic is asked to divert through Takapau and Ormondville, then back on to State Highway 2.

The road is not expected to reopen until closer to 5PM this evening.