Traffic building on diversions around SH 2 crash

Traffic is building on the side roads and diversions around an earlier fatal crash on SH 2 north of Norsewood, and police are asking motorists to delay their travel if at all possible.
Bad weather is making driving conditions more difficult, and the state highway could be closed for several more hours.
It's recommended motorists delay their travel until this afternoon if they can.
