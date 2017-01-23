Clutha District Council weather and roading report

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 09:59

Due to the large amount of rain over the weekend we have the following road closures to report:

- NEW Beatties Rd - Station Rd to SH 90

- Wooded Hill Rd - SH90 to Ardmore Rd

- Koi Flat Rd - Pomahaka Rd to Conical Hill

- Ardmore Rd - Park Hill to Wooded Hill Rd

- Greenvale Rd - Cross Rd to Wooded Hill

- Paradise Flat Rd - Ardmore Rd to Herbert's Stable

- Winslade Rd - Station Rd to Greenvale Rd

- MacFarlane - Clydevale Rd to Burkes Ford

- Ross Rd - Clydevale Rd to Pomahaka Downs Rd

- Pomahaka River Rd - Clydevale Rd to Lonsdale Rd

- The Tuapeka Punt has ceased operations until further notice.

We have crews out monitoring the river levels in West Otago and the Catlins and closing roads as required. At this stage there are no issues in Milton.

We have had some reports of people moving signs and cones so they can drive through affected roads. Please be aware that water levels are still high and these closures are in place to help keep motorists safe.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions. Further updates will be provided as we receive them.

Remember to check the MetService website http://www.metservice.com/national/home for the latest weather information and the NZ Transport Agency website for information on State Highways http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/index.html

Conserve Water Notice - Glenkenich Rural Water Scheme, this notice is still in place as very dirty river conditions means the plant is struggling to produce a constant supply of water - as river conditions improve the plant will begin to produce water again, however forecast heavy rain is likely to affect the plant during the next week.