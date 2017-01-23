BOP Regional Council to join fishing control appeal process

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 10:33

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has decided to join the Ministry for Primary Industries’ appeal process relating to the declaration related to controls on fishing-related activities in regional plans.

The Attorney-General lodged a Notice of Appeal in the Tauranga High Court on 16 January 2017 on this declaration.

The Regional Council will not be making any further comments while this matter is before the court.

Background

The declaration relates to Council including objectives, policies and methods (including rules) in its proposed Regional Coastal Environment Plan, in spatially defined parts of the coastal marine area, that avoid, limit or discourage fishing techniques or methods where the sole or dominant purpose relates to protection of biodiversity, significant habitat, natural character or the relationship of MÄori with waters and taonga species.