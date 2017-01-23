Coal protestors block second gate at Fonterra dairy factory

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 10:45

Climate change protestors have now blocked a second gate at Fonterra's Clandeboye dairy factory in South Canterbury this morning, in protest at the company's coal use.

This follows the chaining of five people to the main coal delivery gate earlier today.

Charlie Montague, a health student from Dunedin, has now chained herself to a second gate at the factory, which is now locked, and has been turned off by Fonterra. Trucks have been turning around at the gate.