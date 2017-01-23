Clutha Delta on watch as other rivers recede

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 12:02

Close tabs are being kept on rivers in South Otago which are still rising as a result of the weekend’s heavy rainfall.

The Pomahaka, Kakanui, and Taieri rivers reached flood warning levels on Sunday evening with large amounts of rain recorded.

The Pomahaka River at Burkes Ford is still high and rising quickly. It is likely it will peak at 400-450m3/s early this afternoon and flooding of paddocks close to river is expected.

Taieri River water levels in the Strath Taieri area are high and will continue to rise during the day. Water levels in the lower Taieri are also expected to continue to rise throughout the day but they are not expected to cause flooding of Henley. Residents are advised to keep up to date with the latest water levels in the river.

The Clutha River at Balclutha is high and is expected to continue to rise throughout the day. It is expected to peak between 1300-1500m3/s. This is a moderately high flow and Otago Regional Council will be monitoring the river closely. Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river upstream of Balclutha may occur as well as areas on the Clutha delta not protected by the flood and drainage scheme.

Groundwater levels in South Dunedin have risen but there are currently no reports of widespread surface flooding. Dunedin streams have peaked and are receding.

Otago Regional Council has a 24 hour duty flood manager monitoring river and lake levels. Information on river and lake levels is also available on ORC’s Waterinfo website http://water.orc.govt.nz/ or through the Flow phone on 0800 426 463, or via Twitter alerts.