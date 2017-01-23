Historic Sign of the Kiwi returns

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 12:39

The historic Sign of the Kiwi has reopened after nearly six years in the wilderness, with repair and restoration following the February 2011 earthquakes now complete.

The beloved feature of the rugged Port Hills landscape, which has been classed Category 1 by Heritage New Zealand, has been strengthened to 67 per cent of the New Building Standard. A popular shop and café before it was closed, work included a brick-by-brick deconstruction and rebuild of two fireplace walls, the eastern gable wall and three interior columns.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel cut the ribbon, and was joined at the event by the new tenants taking over the Sign of the Kiwi’s famous café, as well as Professor Paula Jameson, whose great-grandfather Harry Ell provided the original vision for the building more than 100 years ago.

"Harry Ell and Samuel Hearst Seager, the original architect, shared a vision - the intersection of art and nature - and for them the creation of the Sign of the Kiwi was a dream job," Mayor Dalziel says. "It remains a perfect example of this kind of New Zealand architecture - simple and truthful.

"Many who grew up in Christchurch will have their own memories of the Sign of the Kiwi. A hundred years since it was first built, it’s wonderful to be able to welcome the Sign of the Kiwi back, as will the cyclists and walkers in need of some sustenance."

The project began in March 2016 and cost $920,000.