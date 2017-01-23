Family of Pat Wearn issue statement

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 13:25

The family of Pat Wearn have asked Police to issue the following statement on their behalf;

Seven days ago, like the rest of you, we were getting on with life as normal.

Over the last seven days we have had to cope with a dramatic interruption to those routines and the consequent wide range of emotions.

You will know that the active search has been suspended, but the investigation is still very much active and being pursued by the Police. We support this decision.

We have worked with the Police from the first hour that Pat went missing and having nothing but praise for them and LandSAR.

We have interacted with so many thoughtful, helpful, caring professionals and volunteers.

You will appreciate that it is hard for us to comment because there is no resolution and we are tired.

We do not feel able to step in front of a camera again at this stage.

To the wonderful North Shore community, we say THANK YOU once again.

Please keep Pat’s name and face in the public arena, but do not cause a nuisance or offence.

It has been a positive thing for us to see Pat’s face around the community.

The area surrounding Pat’s home has been extensively searched, but we need to ensure that the wider North Shore community checks their properties and gardens, talks to their neighbours, and reports any sightings or evidence to the Police on 111 or 09 477 5000.

There is no evidence that Pat has left the North Shore area - this is still the highest priority.

If you are continuing to search, it is with sadness that you will understand that we are most likely in a recovery, not a rescue phase.

Please do not search with your children.

Please look after your own health and safety.

Please look after your own families.

You will understand that our family will not be searching.

We have family in the UK and this has been a particularly difficult time for them.

We have been hugely encouraged by the community response and see this as a very positive effect of a tragic situation.

Keep talking to and supporting one another.

Pat, her husband and many of our family and friends hold a Christian faith.

We believe in prayer as partnership and the sustaining love of God.

We have felt this love, even in a dark time.

Our church community has the tag line, ‘life and faith together’; we are experiencing that.

Thank you