Central Police recover body at Otaki River

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 15:16

Police have recovered a body and are seeking another person following a report of a capsized boat in Otaki Rive, Tararua.

At approximately 1:40pm, Monday 23 January 2016, Police were alerted to a small inflatable boat with oars which had capsized.

The body which has been recovered is believed to be that of a middle-aged man.

One person is believed to still be in the water.

Emergency services, including Police, Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, Surf Like Saving, Kapiti Coastguard and Manawatu Coastguard are seeking a second person.