Central Police recover body at Otaki River

Police have recovered a body and are seeking another person following a report of a capsized boat in Otaki Rive, Tararua.
At approximately 1:40pm, Monday 23 January 2016, Police were alerted to a small inflatable boat with oars which had capsized.
The body which has been recovered is believed to be that of a middle-aged man.
One person is believed to still be in the water.
Emergency services, including Police, Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, Surf Like Saving, Kapiti Coastguard and Manawatu Coastguard are seeking a second person.
