Police concerned for missing 19-year-old Auckland man

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 15:25

Auckland police have serious concerns for missing 19-year-old Auckland man, Tiuke Mahoni.

Tiuke was last seen in the Onehunga area on Saturday evening (21 January 2017) at around 7pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman says Tiuke has not been in contact with his family and this is completely out of character.

His phone is turned off and his bank accounts have not been used.

"We are seriously concerned about Tiuke, as is his family.

We are asking anyone who knows where he may be to contact police immediately.

His family are understandably very upset and want to know that he is safe."

He was wearing a blue American football style shirt with the number ‘18’ on the front and the name ‘Manning’ on the back on it.

He is approximately 190cm tall and of athletic build.

Tiuke was driving a white 2005 Nissan Presage Station wagon, registration KEN618.

If you have any information that can assist police including any sightings of Tiuke or the vehicle he was driving then please call either 111 or Constable Paul Sharples at the Glen Innes Police station on 09 524 1949.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.