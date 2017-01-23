Christchurch Police attend Somerfield robbery

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 15:31

At approximately 12:30am this morning, Police received a report of a robbery involving a firearm on Rose Street, Somerfield.

Four people were walking on Rose Street when a red sedan-type car with four occupants pulled up ahead of them.

Two people, described as wearing dark clothing, exited the vehicle and approached the four on the path while two others remained in the car.

A firearm was then presented to the victims, with four phones and a number of bank cards stolen.

Police are making further inquiries and ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.