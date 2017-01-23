Norsewood SH 2 crash - northbound lane closed

|
Following a fatal crash north of Norsewood this morning, State Highway 2 remains closed to northbound traffic.
The southbound lane is now open but there may be ongoing delays.
Police ask motorists to please be patient and to drive to the conditions.
The road is expected to be fully open at approximately 4:30pm.
