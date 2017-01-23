$15,000 scholarships on offer to tertiary students interested in dairy

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 16:50

Two $15,000 scholarship packages, which include international travel, are on offer to tertiary students interested in pursuing a career in the dairy and animal breeding sector. CRV Ambreed offers these scholarship packages each year; one to a Massey University undergraduate science student, and one to a Lincoln University undergraduate science student. The scheme is in its seventh year and has contributed more than $200,000 toward the education and development of its recipients so far. The scholarship includes a trip to one of CRV’s international business units of the students’ choice in Czech Republic, Brazil, the USA or Holland to observe dairy systems in other parts of the world, plus $3,000 towards the cost of the students’ tertiary studies. All up, the package is worth upwards of $15,000. CRV Ambreed’s Managing Director Angus Haslett said CRV Ambreed is proud to invest in the continued development of the dairy industry and its future leaders.

"The candidates we look for are high academic achievers, are in their second to last year of undergraduate study, and are keen to develop a career in the dairy industry," Haslett says.

"To date, the successful scholarship winners have shown exceptional attitudes and a willingness to go on and make positive contributions to the dairy industry.

"The dairy industry is vital to New Zealand’s economy, and our dairy products are well-regarded internationally, and we look to invest in young people who share in our long-term vision for the dairy industry," he says.

Last year Lincoln University Bachelor of Agricultural Science honours student Georgina Lyndsay won the scholarship and travelled to the world headquarters of CRV International in Holland where she was able to gain a global understanding of agriculture and establish international contacts in the industry.

Lyndsay says she plans to pursue a career where she can put her love of working with animals to good use.

"Somewhere in the near future I want to work in the near-farm sector in an advisory or consulting role. I am passionate about people and animals and want to work with rural people to solve agricultural problems," she says. "I get a lot of enjoyment from working hands-on with animals, and I can absolutely see myself living and working on-farm in the long term."

The CRV Ambreed scholarship was established in 2010 to support and encourage Lincoln and Massey University students with interests in animal husbandry, animal genetics, farm management and environmental sustainability to work in New Zealand’s dairy industry. The scheme has contributed more than $200,000 towards the personal development of recipients. Students can apply for the scholarship through Lincoln University and Massey University’s scholarship offices. Applications close 15 March 2017.