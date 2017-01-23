Update - Norsewood crash

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 17:40

Statement from Inspector Dave White, Acting Area Commander.

State Highway 2 has reopened following the fatal crash near Norsewood this morning.

There is a speed limit of 30km in place and motorists are asked to adjust their driving to the conditions as roads are wet.

We would like to thanks drivers for their patience and the contractors who had a mammoth job to remove the truck and clear the roads, especially on a public holiday.

The road had more traffic than average due to the long weekend in Wellington.

We would also like to extend our sympathies to the families of the two people who died.

A 40-year-old man and his 7-year-old son died at the scene.

Police's serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash and the deaths will be referred to the Coroner.