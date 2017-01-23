Update - Waiwhakaiho River incident

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 18:51

Statement from Acting Sergeant Peter Lawn.

Police have located a body in their search for the male who was swept away while crossing Waiwhakaiho River near New Plymouth this afternoon.

A search party was quickly deployed, and the body of the male was found approximately 200 meters from where he was last seen.

Police are working to formally identify the body and notify next of kin.