Police investigating aggravated robbery in Huntly

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 06:35

Huntly Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at McDonalds on Great South Road overnight.

Just after 3:00AM, three men wearing balaclavas have entered McDonalds, which was only open to drive-thru customers at the time.

The men have made off with cash and it is believed they were on foot.

The men were armed with metal bars, however no one were injured in the incident.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and a scene examination is underway.

Police would like to hear from anyone that may have information relating to this incident, or may have observed anything suspicious in the area around this time.

Any information can be provided to Police on (07) 828 7560 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.