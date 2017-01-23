Otaki Search suspended for the night

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Otaki River search on the Kapiti Coast has been suspended for the night after LandSAR teams searched the shoreline this evening.
A man's body was found early this afternoon, Monday 23 January 2017 and the next of kin have now been notified.
It is believed a second person remains in the water.
A full-scale search is expected to resume in the morning at approximately 9am, after high tide. The search will include two Surf Lifesaving vessels, two 4WDs, and Search and Rescue teams.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.