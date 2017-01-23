Otaki Search suspended for the night

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 22:26

The Otaki River search on the Kapiti Coast has been suspended for the night after LandSAR teams searched the shoreline this evening.

A man's body was found early this afternoon, Monday 23 January 2017 and the next of kin have now been notified.

It is believed a second person remains in the water.

A full-scale search is expected to resume in the morning at approximately 9am, after high tide. The search will include two Surf Lifesaving vessels, two 4WDs, and Search and Rescue teams.