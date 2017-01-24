No Pride in Prisons joins resistance to state housing evictions

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 05:45

Members of prison abolitionist organisation No Pride in Prisons will be joining the TÄmaki Housing Group today to resist the eviction state housing tenant of Ioela "Niki" Rauti.

Its spokesperson Emilie RÄkete says, "No Pride in Prisons is proud to join our friends and whÄnau in protecting Niki’s right to a home. We will be joining dozens of others in occupying Niki’s land and refusing to move until she is guaranteed the right to stay in her home."

Rauti was served with a 90-day eviction notice, which expired on the 18th of January. The police has warned that she will be physically moved on today from 9:30am. "We intend to put our bodies on the line to stop this eviction," says RÄkete.

No Pride in Prisons believes the eviction is unjust. "One of the most frustrating things about this whole process is that it never used to be like this. State housing tenants, including Niki, were told for decades that their houses were for life."

"The government introduced reviewable tenancies just so it could kick out state housing tenants and make some money from their eviction."

Rauti’s house is owned by the TÄmaki Regeneration Company (TRC), which was transferred ownership from Housing New Zealand as a part of the TÄmaki redevelopment. TRC wants to develop the land that her house sits on.

"While the government and the council say these evictions are necessary to keep house prices down, we’ve seen a huge increase in house prices in the area since the redevelopments began."

"The government is effectively kicking out old and poor people and making room for the rich. Niki’s eviction is just one part of a broader plan to undermine state housing and transfer land to the wealthy," says RÄkete.

The organisation is worried about how the move might impact Niki’s health and well-being. "Niki is an elderly woman who has a heart condition. One of the saddest parts of the TÄmaki redevelopment has been the effect on the elderly. Often, following eviction from life-long homes, elderly tenants have passed away shortly after being relocated."

No Pride in Prisons is also concerned about the police involvement in evicting Niki. According to RÄkete, "The police will do everything it can to make sure that this blatantly unjust process continues. Niki is a respected kuia, but the police intend to remove her from her home by force."

"We oppose both Niki’s eviction and the violence we expect to see from police in order to make it happen."

"We believe that Niki and all other tenants deserve healthy, warm and affordable homes, and the stability of knowing they won’t be evicted every time the government wants to make a buck."

"We support the TÄmaki Housing Group and all those resisting the sell-off of state houses and the eviction of state housing tenants. This injustice is part of a broader program by this and previous governments to undermine support for poor and working class people."

"No Pride in Prisons stands in solidarity with those fighting for safe and secure housing for all."