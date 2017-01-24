Otaki River search to resume

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 08:40

Statement by Sergeant Bill Nicholson, Coordinator Search and Rescue :

The search for the remaining missing man is due to resume around 9am today, after a boat capisized yesterday afternoon near the Otaki River.

The search includes Police, Surf Lifesaving and Coastguard.

Additionally, LandSAR is undertaking shoreline searches, with Taranaki airpatrol searching by air.

The search area ranges from Waikawa Beach to Paraparamu.

Police ask that members of the public call Police immediately if they come across anything on their walks today, such as items washed up on the beach.

Police have spoken to the family of the deceased man who has been located yesterday and are offering support.

His name is not expected to be released until the second man has been located.