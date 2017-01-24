Academics explore the world’s great ideas

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 09:43

A podcast series produced by Victoria University of Wellington’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and national broadcaster RNZ is looking at the role some of the world’s most revolutionary ideas have played in history and modern society.

Called Great Ideas, the series of six podcasts covers the American, French and Russian revolutions, the origins of democracy, Darwin and the theory of natural selection, the Protestant Reformation, revolution’s impact on art, fashion and literature, and the world of languages.

"This podcast series showcases the importance of the humanities and social sciences in understanding how certain ideas have shaped the world we live in, and why they remain critical today," says Associate Dean (Teaching and Equity) in Victoria’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr Anita Brady.

The podcast series is inspired by the Victoria course Great Ideas. The course is offered online, or as a mix of online and face-to-face delivery, and has students look critically at some of the most exciting, important and revolutionary ideas in society and culture, and considers their ongoing influence.

"We realised that this discussion would prove interesting for a wider audience, so we contacted RNZ and suggested we collaborate on a series of panel discussions focusing on the course’s central ideas," says Dr Brady.

"RNZ was enthusiastic and proposed Megan Whelan as a host for the series. RNZ recorded six episodes, each one featuring Megan and three academics in a discussion about one ‘Great Idea’ approached from a variety of perspectives.

"The result is a fascinating and lively listen that provides a broad overview of some of history’s most significant ideas from some of Victoria’s leading academics."

Broadcasting times

RNZ is broadcasting the podcasts at the following times:

Great Ideas 4: The Reformation, featuring Dr Geoff Troughton, Professor Kathryn Walls, Dr Derek Woodard-Lehman (Otago).

9.06pm, Tuesday 24 January

1.05am, Friday 27 January

Great Ideas 5: Democracy and its discontents, featuring Professor Art Pomeroy, Emeritus Professor Nigel Roberts, Associate Professor Kate Hunter.

4.06pm, Sunday 29 January

9.06pm, Tuesday 31 January

1.05am, Friday 3 February

Great Ideas 6: Darwin’s Origin of the Species, featuring Dr Rebecca Priestley, Associate Professor Joe Zuccarello, Professor Joe Bulbulia.

4.06pm, Sunday 5 February

9.06pm, Tuesday 7 February

1.05am, Friday 10 February

Podcasts are also available to listen to on the RNZ website. The podcasts will be made available on Victoria’s podcast accounts on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher once they have all aired on RNZ.