Appeal for information following hitchhiker assault

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 10:05

Statement from Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk:

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a hitchhiker who is of interest in an aggravated robbery investigation.

A motorist was found injured on the side of the road on State Highway 2, at Whakaki near Wairoa, around 10:45pm on Sunday night.

Police believe he was seriously assaulted by a hitchhiker he picked up that afternoon or evening.

The victim’s vehicle and personal belongings contained within the vehicle were taken by the hitchhiker following the assault.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a hitchhiker in the vicinity of the Gisborne Park Golf Club on Gladstone Road, Gisborne on Sunday afternoon or evening.

The hitchhiker is described as in his 30’s, of solid build with short cropped hair and a Ta moko.

This man has a distinctive look and Police believe he will have been noticed by motorists in that area.

It is believed the hitchhiker may have been making his way to Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu or Rotorua.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white 2005 Nissan Wingroad, registration FQL20.

Police are also interested in speaking to anyone who saw the vehicle stopped at a gravel pit on State Highway 2, just south of Whakaki.

People with information can contact Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital where he is receiving ongoing treatment.