Police name Waiwhakaiho drowning victim

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 10:26

Statement from officer in charge of Search and Rescue Taranaki, Acting Sergeant Peter Lawn:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who drowned in the Waiwhakaiho River, New Plymouth, yesterday.

He is 17-year-old Jaden Peterson of New Plymouth.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

Enquiries around the circumstances of the drowning are continuing but Police can confirm that Jaden was attempting to cross the river, when he was swept downstream.

Police were notified at 4:40pm and began a search of the river utilising Police, Land SAR personnel, Coastguard, Surf Rescue and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter (TRHT).

Jaden was found submerged in the river at 5:25pm approximately 200 metres from where he was last seen.

Police want to remind the public they need to be vigilant around rivers crossings as all crossings are potentially dangerous.

To reduce the risks when crossing a river, it is recommended that appropriate clothing is worn and an assessment of the river is made and to never cross the river alone.

If in doubt, stay out of the river.

The Mountain Safety Council website contains more useful advice: http://www.mountainsafety.org.nz/ProductFiles/PMPLTS_River_Safety.pdf