Stolen Girlfriends Club national guest at iD Dunedin Fashion Week

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 10:32

Stolen Girlfriends Club will launch a new high winter collection at iD Dunedin Fashion Week’s premier Railway catwalk shows as this year’s national guest designer.

The popular Auckland-based label, founded in 2005 by friends Marc Moore, Dan Gosling and Luke Harwood and known for its rock ‘n’ roll attitude and youthful spirit, will debut a new "actual winter" collection, titled ‘The Curse That Flew Right Past You’ at the iD Fashion Show at the Dunedin Railway Station on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25. The collection will feature a luxurious mix of grunge-inspired classics with a utility feel.

Stolen Girlfriends Club Creative Director Marc Moore also joins this year’s prestigious judging panel for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards and will give a public talk at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery during the week.

"I’m really excited about being part of the judging panel and can’t wait to see what the new designers are doing," says Moore.

"This is the first year we’ve been involved in iD Fashion Week and I’m really looking forward to it. We really love Dunedin. Every time we come down we meet so many great people and always have an awesome time!"

From clever slogan tees - ‘Stolen Girlfriends Club Says Relax’ - to fashionable stunts such as the 2011 supermarket runway show where unsuspecting customers at New World Victoria Park were suddenly stormed by an army of Stolen Girlfriends Club-clad models walking down aisles, the brand inspires a cult-like popularity. It now produces three fashion collections, three jewellery stories, and two denim injections every year and supplies 50 stockists nationwide and 20 more around the world.

The addition of Stolen Girlfriends Club follows a proud tradition of showcasing high profile national guest designers on the iD runway, which in the past has included Zambesi, Liz Mitchell, WORLD, Hailwood, Cybèle, Yvonne Bennetti, Doris de Pont, and last year’s Kate Sylvester.

iD Dunedin Fashion Week committee chair Cherry Lucas says iD audiences will be thrilled to see Stolen Girlfriends Club on the iD catwalk for the first time.

"Stolen Girlfriends Club is fresh, gritty, fun and rock ‘n’ roll and will make a great addition to iD this year. The label has long been a favourite in Dunedin and, as our national guest, we’ll be excited to see what the brand will be bringing to iD that is new and different and distinctly Stolen Girlfriends Club."

Tickets are still available for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards on Thursday 23 March and the iD Fashion Shows on Friday 24 March and Saturday 25 March. Tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster venues (including the Regent Theatre, Dunedin) or online at www.ticketmaster.co.nz. A booking fee applies.

iD Dunedin Fashion Week is supported by Dunedin City Council.