Police name Norsewood crash victim

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 11:41

Police are now in a position to release the names of the two people killed following a crash on State Highway 2, 5km north of Norsewood yesterday.

Those killed in the crash were father and son, Aaron Bruce McDonald (37) and Cruz McDonald (7) both of Gisborne.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash and the deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

Police offer their sympathies to the family and friends of Aaron and Cruz.