Police name Matamata crash victim

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 12:20

Police can now release the name of the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle, on State Highway 27 near Matamata, early on Saturday morning.

He is 24-year-old Michael William Spink, from North Yorkshire, England.

He has been working locally on a farm in the Matamata area.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Spink’s family and friends at this time.