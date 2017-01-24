Police name Matamata crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle, on State Highway 27 near Matamata, early on Saturday morning.
He is 24-year-old Michael William Spink, from North Yorkshire, England.
He has been working locally on a farm in the Matamata area.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Spink’s family and friends at this time.
