Hunters safe in Southland

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 13:15

A group of hunters will be staying put in Southland for a couple of days, due to two bridges being washed out.

The ten people will camp out about 10km north of Piano Flat, until Thursday, when it’s expected the crossings will be repaired.

Police do not hold any concerns for the hunting party at this stage.

They are well provisioned for their extended stay.