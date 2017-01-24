Police renew appeal to find Shelly Crooks

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 13:40

Statement from Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton.

Police on the West Coast continue to seek sightings of Shelly Crooks.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the Punakaiki area on 22 December 2016.

She was walking the local tracks and may have then hitchhiked north.

Shelly is 180 cm (6ft) tall and of medium/solid build.

She has been described as wearing a blue/grey rain jacket, black three-quarter pants and running shoes.

She may have been carrying a driftwood walking stick and a blue/purple Kathmandu tramping pack.

Police have been making enquiries since she was reported missing.

Police are delivering flyers with a description of Shelly, and are making general enquiries with local people in Punakaiki and the Fox River areas.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton 03 768 2611.