Aotearoa Tertiary Institute students first priority for NZQA

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 14:15

After investigation by NZQA, Aotearoa Tertiary Institute (ATI) - a private training establishment which offers training in NZIM Diploma in Management (Level 5) and New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 6) to around 200 international students in South Auckland - has been deregistered.

Deputy Chief Executive, Quality Assurance, Dr Grant Klinkum said ‘it was very disappointing that ATI had failed to meet the standards required of a registered training provider’.

‘Rules haven’t been met regarding provision of suitable premises for the number of students enrolled, using sufficiently competent staff, managing student attendance, keeping adequate records of student enrolment and achievement, and implementing their own quality management system.

‘Following the deregistration, NZQA’s first priority has been to ensure students are able to continue their study.

‘NZQA is working with a high quality tertiary education organisation who will provide a full package of learning and support for ATI students. We have contacted students with information about what has happened and how they can continue their studies.’

Dr Klinkum said ‘NZQA takes extremely seriously its role in ensuring quality education is delivered to students and that New Zealand qualifications are robust, credible, and internationally recognised’.

‘NZQA will not tolerate poor quality education provision. Where providers are not meeting the standards we expect of them we take action to ensure system integrity. Action can range from requiring a tertiary provider to take corrective action through to deregistering a provider.

‘The great majority of providers deliver excellent tertiary education and conform to the rules and requirements. These providers support NZQA’s quality assurance interventions as it protects students and ensures the integrity of New Zealand’s tertiary education.’