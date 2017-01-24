Info sought following domestic incident in Cromwell Gorge

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 14:10

Cromwell Police are seeking information from the public following a domestic incident in the Cromwell Gorge on 22 January.

At approximately 8pm on Sunday 22 January a 20-year-old German man has attempted to drive his vehicle into Lake Dustan.

The attempt was unsuccessful as the front wheel of the car became caught in the crash barrier.

The incident happened approximately 10km towards Cromwell at Italian Creek and there was one passenger in the car at the time.

Following the incident a black car heading towards Alexandra from Cromwell has stopped and given the driver of the crashed car a lift.

Police would like to hear from the driver of the black car who assisted at the scene and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a 1997 white Toyota Liteace van driving in the Cromwell Gorge at around 8pm on 22 January.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Hyndman of the Cromwell Police on 03 4451999.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 20-year-old German man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident and will be appearing in the Queenstown Court on Thursday 26 January.