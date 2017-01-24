Water take ban situation improves in Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 15:03

Thanks to some rainfall, some irrigation bans have been lifted. Compared to 34 bans last week, 29 total and partial water bans in force this week.

Very little rain is predicted for this week, but recent rain in the ranges has helped the main rivers a little.

Although the region is dry early (about a month ahead of normal), it is too early to call it a drought. The regional drought committee would be convened to discuss and advise on any drought status, but only informal conversations have been held to date.

Coincidentally, HBRC will host the next Climate Briefing on Thursday 2 February at 9am, which is open to public.

Some of the 35 streams and rivers regularly gauged for summer flows are switched into ‘ban’ status when water flows drop to pre-set low-flow limits. For example, of the seven different ban levels for the Tukituki River, three have been triggered and are ‘on ban’.

During a ban, consent holders are not able to take water for crops or pasture, but are able to take water for domestic and stock supply.

Total bans currently operating as at 24 January:

Sandy Creek/Papakiri Stream at TÅ«tira, Aropaoanui River, KaramÅ« Stream, Mangateretere Stream, Louisa Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Te Waikaha Stream, Poukawa Stream, Tukipo River, Papanui Stream and Puhokio Stream.

Partial bans operating as of 24 January:

Tutaekuri River (for 3,800 litres/second), Ngaruroro River at Fernhill (down to 15128 l/s), Raupare Drain (down to 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (down to 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (down to 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (down to 9892 l/s), Waipawa River at Waipawa SH2 (down to 3000 l/s).

Map and details on http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water/low-flows/ - or search on #lowflows.