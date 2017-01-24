Otaki River search suspended for today

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 15:26

Statement by Acting Area Commander Inspector Dave White:

Police have suspended the air and water search today at Otaki Beach, Kapiti Coast after a small inflatable boat capsized on Monday 23 January 2017.

There will be a limited on-going search of the shoreline continuing at low tide for the next few days, with the use of 4WDs.

Police are providing ongoing support to the family of the local man found yesterday afternoon.

We are in close contact with the family of the second man, who we believe is still in the water.

Police would like to thank Surf Lifesaving, the Coastguard and all Search and Rescue workers for their ongoing efforts with this search.