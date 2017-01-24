Police looking for brothers Josh Larkins and Perry Bristow

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 16:41

Police are looking for 26 year-old Joshua Larkins, who is thought to be travelling in the company of his brother, 32 year-old Perry Bristow.

There are several warrants for the arrest of Josh Larkins, for failing to appear in court on charges that include possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

Police would also like to speak to the pair in relation to an ongoing robbery investigation.

They are thought to be actively evading Police and should not be approached by members of the public.

Anyone who sees the pair should call 111 immediately.

Non-urgent information can be given to Counties Manukau CIB on 09 2611 321.

Anonymous information can also be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.