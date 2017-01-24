Graffiti water blasting

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 16:49

Cleaning up graffiti in our district is an ongoing process and it does take water to remove it.

Hastings District Council is currently using water tankers filled from bores not attached to the town supply for water blasting so the work can go on despite the water restrictions in place at the moment.

Thursday’s water blasting will take place in the following areas: Manganaru Community Garden, Bledisloe St, Heretaunga St, Scott Drive, Te Mata Peak Rd, Beatty St and Hood St.

"We understand that people are sensitive about the use of water at a time when we are imposing restrictions so we want to assure everyone that for this work we are not using drinking water from our town supply system," said Council’s asset manager Craig Thew.

Water restrictions have been in place across Havelock North, Hastings, Flaxmere and Bridge Pa since before Christmas. Hot weather and low rainfall had led to very high outdoor water use and the pumps that supply the town water have not been able to keep up with that demand. Currently hand-held hoses only can be used to water gardens on alternate days, between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm.

International studies have shown that removing graffiti as soon as practicable after it appears is one of the most effective ways of discouraging the vandalism. "So this is an important piece of our work programme that we need to continue in our district."