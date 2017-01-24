Rain and gales for parts of southern and central NZ

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 20:22

An active front over the Tasman Sea moves onto the lower South Island tonight, then crosses the remainder of the country during Wednesday.

This front is preceded by a very strong, moist north to northwest flow, which brings a period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island and gales to much of southern and central New Zealand.

Following the front, strong westerlies prevail over southern New Zealand, with gales about Foveaux Strait.

The heaviest rain is expected about Fiordland and the ranges of Westland south of Otira and a HEAVY RAIN WARNING remains in place for these areas.

Meanwhile, the strongest winds are likely about eastern parts of southern and central New Zealand, and a STRONG WIND WARNING remains in place for Fiordland, Southland, Otago, inland Canterbury,

Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations may approach short-duration warning criteria (for example 50 to 70mm falling within 6 to 12 hours) in the following areas...

THE OTAGO HEADWATERS:

From tonight until around dawn Wednesday.

THE CANTERBURY HEADWATERS:

During Wednesday morning.

THE RANGES OF BULLER AND WESTLAND NORTH OF OTIRA:

During Wednesday morning.

THE TARARUA RANGE:

From mid-morning Wednesday until late Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, this WATCH is for the possibility of severe gales in the following areas...

COASTAL PARTS OF CANTERBURY, INCLUDING BANKS PENINSULA (note inland Canterbury is on warning):

Northwest gales could become severe in exposed places and especially about higher parts of Banks Peninsula from tonight until mid-morning Wednesday.

STEWART ISLAND AND COASTAL PARTS OF SOUTHLAND AND CLUTHA (note a warning for severe northwest gales is in force before this time):

Westerly gales could become severe from around dawn Wednesday until dawn Thursday.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case some regions in this WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING.