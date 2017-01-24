Queenstown-Glenorchy Road blocked at Bob's Cove

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 22:00

A tree has fallen and power lines are down at Bob's Cove on Queenstown-Glenorchy Road and the road is blocked in both directions.

Bob's Cove is approximately 14km from Queenstown.

No diversions are available so motorists should avoid the area and delay travel for at least a couple of hours.

Contractors are on the scene working to remove the tree and repair the power lines.