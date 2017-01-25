Police officers assaulted in Huntly

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 06:52

Statement by Inspector Naila Hassan, Waikato West Area Commander:

At approximately 2.15am this morning two Police officers were assaulted by a man on Paki Street, Huntly.

The officers attempted to pull over a vehicle but it failed to stop.

Police followed the fleeing driver for a very short time before the vehicle pulled over.

The male driver was immediately aggressive and assaultive with the two officers and they had to use pepper spray and Taser to control him.

While this was happening the male passenger from the vehicle has armed himself with a metal pipe and attacked the officers from behind.

Both officers received moderate injuries and were transported to Waikato Hospital, one has since been released while the other is still being treated.

Police have identified the offender in this incident but as yet he has not been located.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, is in custody.

He is charged with assault and driving charges and will be appearing in Hamilton District Court today.

Police work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and acts of violence like this against our officers are unacceptable.

Police takes the safety of its staff seriously so we are working closely with the officers involved in this attack and will continue to do so as further enquiries are made into this incident.