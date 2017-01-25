Working together to manage dust around Whangarei

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 06:12

Whangarei District Council has issued an update to groups concerned about dust on the region’s rural roads, outlining the action forestry companies, councils and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) are taking to address the issue.

"I distributed all the information last week and we can discuss the issues at a meeting in Pipiwai this week," said WDC Chief Executive, Rob Forlong.

"We welcome the offer by forestry companies operating in the Pipiwai area to collaborate to provide dust suppression to affected roads including supply of water trucks, working with the Whangarei District Council the Far North District Council (FNDC), and the residents.

"Our Council is also taking advantage of new funding criteria recently released by government, and will be considering spending more ratepayer funds on dust suppression. Doing that has to be balanced up against the multiple needs of thousands of other ratepayers in the District, so it will probably be a matter for debate as we complete this year’s Annual Plan and next year’s Long Term Plan.

"FNDC, WDC, the forestry groups and other agencies are actively seeking solutions, because ultimately we all want the same thing, a safe, efficient and healthy roading system in our region," Mr Forlong said.

Last summer Whangarei District Council diverted funding to seal parts of Wright Road and has been working with the NZTA to put in a successful application for funding for more dust suppression work.

"Prior to September dust was not a criteria considered by the NZTA when it assessed applications for funding. The Agency undertook a study and changed its criteria in September, and we are the first Council to apply for funding for this kind of work. A lot is riding on us getting the application right so we have been working together on it.

"By mid-February we hope to hear our application for funding to seal more of Wrights Road has been successful. In the meantime our Council will (on 23 February) consider further options for dust management in high-use areas.

"We are also committed to a solid monitoring programme to assess the dust levels. The Northland Regional Council undertakes monitoring across the region. WDC and the FNDC are both required to monitor the effects of the dust suppression work we do. Added together that should provide a comprehensive picture over the long term.

"The New Zealand Transport Agency has also asked us all informally to be involved in the development of a nation-wide approach to the dust problem, because it is affecting lots of districts throughout the country in the same way as it is affecting Northland," Mr Forlong said.