Name sought for Port Road pocket park

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 06:12

A name is being sought for Whangarei’s first official "pocket park" under construction on a riverside lot between the Hatea Loop and Port Road.

"Our research about the site has already uncovered a lovely story (see below) and we are sure the public will have some really good ideas for naming the park as well," said Council Infrastructure and Services Project Engineer, Rachel Mannion.

"All people with ideas have to do is email them to us, or fill out a form on our website, or go through our Facebook page. The deadline is Monday 20 February."

The park will provide a connection between the Okara shopping precinct, the Hatea Loop and, via Kotuitui Whitinga foot and cycle bridge, the Town Basin. A bus stop and pedestrian crossing have already been installed on Port Road in anticipation of the site's use as a thoroughfare.

Whangarei District Council Landscape Architect, Tracey Moore, said the community had been calling for more activities for smaller children and places to stop and rest along The Loop.

"This idea promises to deliver those. The park will also include a large sandpit with play equipment, seating and a deck, and it will have an industrial and marine feel, including large-scale artwork and re-used salvaged materials.

"The look and feel of the rest of the Hatea Loop will be reflected in the signs, furniture, planting and other design elements and there will be a large lawn and shade tree. We will also have pedestrian lighting and CCTV cameras.

"We see this cute little park as an alternative to the very popular Town Basin playground. The park will be a short walk from the Bascule carpark, the Riverside carpark and the Okara shopping centre."

- Pocket Park's poignant tale

The people and things that pass over a piece of land create its history - whether it is a continent, or a tiny little riverside section.

Investigating the history of the pocket park revealed a poignant story about a person who lived and worked there.

The story below will be reproduced on steel panels on the site when the park is opened to the public.

The name Whangarei, Te Renga Paraoa, means "Whangarei, the gathering place of the chiefs" or "Whangarei, the Resting Place of the Whales". The stream bank you look at from this little park was once exactly that.

On 1 September 1996 boat builder Alec Baxter was living in the apartment above his boat-building shed, just about where you are standing right now and his launch, Felicitare, was moored in the Waiarohia Stream in front of you.

That day there was a king tide, so Mr Baxter went down to the boat to check on her and discovered something incredible. A 15-metre Bryde’s whale was in the stream, nestling up beside his boat.

Felicitare was Mr Baxter’s "dream boat", his last, made after decades building traditional wooden fishing boats, yachts and launches for others.

He enjoyed taking friends and family out on her to the Poor Knights and Hen and Chicken Islands, and would often see a pod of Bryde’s whales in the area.

Felicitare was also a familiar sight on the harbour delivering trees, and the teams planting them, to Matakohe/Limestone Island. Just recently Mr Baxter had struggled to carry the trees to the top of the island and visited his doctor.

As he stood on Felicitare that day, and watched the whale turn around to face the sea and beach itself in the soft mud of the riverbed, the news that he had terminal cancer was still fresh to him.

He, his son and lots of local people, the Fire Service, Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation worked all night to keep the whale alive.

His son said he looked into the whale’s eye during the evening, and it looked at him. He sensed intelligence inside the whale and felt it knew its time had come so he wasn’t surprised when it died the next morning as it was being floated down the harbour to the sea.

Six weeks later Mr Baxter died too. His son and the family believed the whale had been one his father and Felicitare passed on their trips out of the harbour, and that it had come to say goodbye.

- Send in a name

We’ll be setting up a small team to select a name for the park.

If you have a good idea for a name get it in to us as soon as you can. Tell us the name you would suggest, and why you think it is suitable. Make sure you include you contact details so we can contact you for more information if required.

Email mailroom@wdc.govt.nz with "Pocket Park" as the subject or complete the online submission form.

Online Submission Form - wdc.govt.nz/OnlineForms/Pages/Port-Road-Pocket-park-naming-submission.aspx