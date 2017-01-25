Police need assistance after serious assault in Paraparaumu

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 08:01

Wellington Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred Mazengarb Road, Paraparaumu at around midnight on Saturday, 21 January 2016

A 20 year-old male sustained a large laceration to his side and was taken to hospital in a stable condition where he required around 200 stitches.

Police have charged a 32 year-old male with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

Wellington Police are asking assistance from the public who may have found a knife in the area around Mazengarb Road, Te Atiawa Park, the Manly Street beachfront, or Paraparaumu golf course.

The knife is possibly a craft knife or is similar in nature.

If you have any information please contact Detective Constable Ross Barnett on Ross.Barnett@Police.govt.nz or contact your local Police station and quote file number 170121/0291.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the organisation Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.