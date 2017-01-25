Theft from vehicles in Gore area

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 08:10

Statement by Sergeant Clint Wright, Gore Police:

Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles across the Gore area overnight from Monday to Tuesday 24th January.

Approximately 20 vehicles, parked on roads and private properties, were broken into with offenders entering the vehicles by breaking the windows or opening unlocked doors.

A large amount of personal belongings and money have been taken from the 20 vehicles.

The streets targeted by the thieves were Naumai Street, Coutts Road, Pomona Street, Irving Street, Albany Street, Preston Street, Gorton Street, Oldham Street, Ashton Street, River Terrace, Waverly Street, Wentworth Street and Walker Crescent.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone, or any vehicle, acting suspiciously in these areas between 11pm-6am.

Members of the public may also find stolen property that has been stashed in gardens or along the street.

If anyone has information or they come across potentially stolen property they can contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to remind people that if they ever witness any activity which looks suspicious, they should contact Police immediately on 111.

We recommend people always lock their vehicles, remove valuables where possible, but if they must be kept there, ensure they are out of sight.

It is also worth considering installing a car alarm.

Thieves are opportunistic so let’s ensure we follow this advice and help put a stop to this invasive type of offending.