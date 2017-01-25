Outstanding fundraising campaign for low-decile schools

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 09:43

It’s estimated up to 3000 more students from decile 1-3 Waikato schools will be heading to Hamilton Zoo for free following an incredibly successful fundraising campaign made possible by The Warehouse Waikato and Coromandel stores.

More than $48,000 was raised through The Warehouse Zoofari ‘add a donation to purchase’ campaign in 11 The Warehouse Waikato and Coromandel stores which ran from 1-23 December, 2016. The funds will be used to provide transport and an educational experience at Hamilton Zoo.

Hamilton Zoo Visitor Experience Manager Dave Smart is delighted at the success of the programme which will enable students who have had little or no opportunity to visit the zoo or connect with wildlife, to do so.

"The result is outstanding, thanks to the support of The Warehouse and the generosity of their customers, the barrier of transport costs and admission fees will be completely removed," says Mr Smart.

Students from 45 of the 93 eligible schools in the Waikato and Coromandel have already visited the popular zoo following previous Zoofari fundraising campaigns in 2014 and 2015 says Smart.

"Every year, there are more children starting school and as the future custodians of the planet, it’s really exciting to be able to give them an opportunity to experience environmental education outside of the classroom."

Tom Stevenson, The Warehouse Morrinsville Store Manager was delighted the campaign was so successful.

"Our team, right across Waikato and Coromandel, really got behind the campaign and we’re very grateful to our customers for supporting it by adding a dollar to their purchases and making the Zoofari initiative a reality."

The Warehouse Zoofari visits will be facilitated by the Hamilton Zoo Education Team. The team will work with teachers to customise programmes to meet the learning needs of the students.

Eligible schools can apply for this round of funding through hamiltonzoo.co.nz in term one of this year, the zoo Education Team will contact schools when applications open and look forward to hosting Zoofari visits which will take place from term three, 2017 onwards.

The Warehouse Zoofari programme also runs in Northland, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.