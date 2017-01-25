34 year-old charged with accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 10:05

Statement from Inspector Jill Rogers, Acting District Commander, Auckland City Police

A 34 year-old man has appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning, charged with multiple counts of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose.

The charges are the result of a long-running investigation into the alleged inappropriate conduct of the accused, during his time as a Police officer.

The charges relate to the unauthorised access of personal information.

As a result of the investigation, he has been charged with the following;

- 21 x accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose

Police do not believe any other staff have been involved or complicit in his alleged offending.

This matter is now before the courts and so that the court process is not prejudiced in any way, we are unable to discuss the circumstances in greater detail at this time.

We can however say that the integrity, professionalism and conduct of our staff is a key priority for NZ Police.

The individual, who has interim name suppression, no longer works for police.

All complainants have name suppression.

The accused will reappear in the Auckland District court on 15 February.