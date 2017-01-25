Man arrested following assault on Police officers

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 13:16

Statement from Inspector Naila Hassan, Waikato West Area Commander:

Huntly Police have this afternoon located and arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the assault on two officers which occurred overnight.

The offender was located at approximately 12pm when Police searched a Huntly address.

Police are currently speaking with him at the Huntly Police Station.

He’ll be appearing in Hamilton District Court tomorrow facing two charges of wounding with intent to causegrievous bodily harm.

The weapon used in the attack has also been recovered.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into this incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone who may have information which can help in their investigation.

People can contact Huntly Police on 07 828 7560 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Huntly Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation and for the overwhelming support for our injured officers, it is really appreciated.

The second officer has now been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

As this matter is now before the courts Police cannot comment further.