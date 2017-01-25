Name release - Otaki boating incident

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 13:41

Police can now release the names of the two men who went missing while using an inflatable boat at Otaki Beach on Monday 23rd of January 2017.

The man whose body was recovered on Monday was 52-year-old Wayne Anthony De Bruyn of Otaki.

The man who has still not been located and is presumed drowned, is 35-year-old Jared Anthony Anderson of New Plymouth.

Police extend their sympathies to the families and friends of Mr De Bruyn and Mr Anderson.

A limited on-going search of the shoreline is continuing at low tide for the next few days, with the use of 4WDs, to try and locate Mr Anderson’s body.