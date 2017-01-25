Wellington High Court building to reopen on 1 Feb

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 14:29

Ministry of Justice Chief Operating Officer Carl Crafar has welcomed the reopening of the Wellington High Court building at Molesworth St, following last November’s North Canterbury earthquake.

While structural engineers found the two structures that make up the High Court building are structurally sound, the complex suffered water and related damage from sprinklers and burst pipes.

The High Court will re-open at 2 Molesworth St on 1 February 2017. Court staff, Judiciary and their support staff will began moving back to Molesworth St from 24 January. The Law Society library based in the High Court will remain closed while further refurbishment work is undertaken.

"The reopening of the High Court, less than three months after the earthquake, has been a fantastic team effort. I also want to congratulate all involved for their hard work to ensure Wellington continued to receive high quality High Court services."

While the High Court building was closed, the High Court registry was based in the Wellington District Court while fixtures were held at other court buildings in the city.

The Chief High Court Judge, Justice Venning, said the Judiciary had been committed to ensuring minimal disruption to the work of the courts following the earthquakes and appreciated the support the Ministry had provided.

"We have the experience of Christchurch to draw on and it is a credit to everyone involved that we are in a position to move back to the High Court building as planned for the start of the year."

Justice Venning also thanked the Wellington High Court Judges, their support staff and the Registry for their flexibility and positive attitude throughout what had been a challenging few months as a result of the earthquakes.