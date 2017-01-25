Chch Police investigate Riccarton aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 14:35

Christchurch Police are investigating an aggravated robbery which took place at Kiwi Bank, Riccarton Road at approximately 12:30pm this afternoon, Wednesday 25 January 2017.

A man entered the store with a firearm and threatened staff before taking off on a red bike with a sum of cash.

A scene examination, including gathering of CCTV footage, is underway.

Bank staff and other witnesses are being interviewed throughout the afternoon and Victim Support services are being provided to those who were at the scene.

Police are seeking reports from members of the public of any sightings of the alleged offender.

He is described as male, middle-aged and Caucasian, and was wearing a white mask with a dark balaclava on top.

He was on a red mountain bike, wearing a silver helmet, and carrying a black bag and a long, thin firearm.

He was wearing faded jeans, a black zip-up style polo shirt with a green t-shirt underneath and grey gloves.

Any sightings of this person should be reported to Detective Senior Sergeant Leairne Dow at Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.