Police seek missing Hamilton man

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:10

Please attribute to Sergeant Vince Ranger, Waikato Police Search and Rescue Coordinator:

A 21-year-old Hamilton man is missing after a friend lost sight of him in the Waikato River early this morning.

Hazael Mailata and his friend were on the bank of Waikato River when Mr Mailata went for a swim shortly before 3.00am this morning, Wednesday 25 January 2017.

He was last seen in the darkness in the river and there has been no contact with family or friends since.

Police have searched the banks of the Waikato river from the time he was reported missing and will continue to search the river today.

Police are making ongoing enquiries with friends and family in the event that Mr Mailata contacts them.

The Police National Dive Squad will be searching the river this evening.