Customs starts automated families kiosk testing

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:06

Customs has begun testing a world-first automated border process for families departing through Christchurch Airport, says Customs Minister Nicky Wagner.

"It’s wonderful that we have an opportunity to test this new system right here in New Zealand. Customs is committed to providing a positive passenger experience, and this proof of concept will assess the feasibility of introducing automated processing for family groups," Ms Wagner says.

"Currently, Customs’ eGates have an age threshold of 12 years and over. The kiosk gives families with children of all ages the opportunity to self-process as a group, as long as they have an ePassport from New Zealand, Australia, USA, UK, or Canada.

"Participants first scan their passports at the kiosk and the system performs the normal Customs checks. Then a photo of each person is taken for biometric matching like the current eGates. The group then proceeds to a Customs marshal to validate and complete the process.

"We will assess feedback from families who use the system to get their views, and also determine if the kiosk provides the same level of border security as Customs’ eGates.

"It is great that Customs is taking a leading role in testing innovative technology that, if successful, could change how families move through borders here and overseas. I welcome those eligible to try it out," Ms Wagner says.