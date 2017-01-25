Arrest made in Whakaki assault

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:35

Statement by Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk.

A 46-year-old Tauranga man was arrested in Hastings this afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a man and stole his car on Sunday night, 22 January 2017.

The assault and car theft occurred at 10.45pm, on State Highway 2, at Whakaki near Wairoa on Sunday night.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully takes motor vehicle.

He will appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

I would like to personally thank the public who played a significant role in assisting Police to identify and locate the alleged offender.

The victim remains in Hawkes Bay Hospital and he will require ongoing treatment for his injuries.